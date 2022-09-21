Retirement Planning Group Buys Shares of 21,757 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,627. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

