Retirement Planning Group Makes New $525,000 Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 80,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

