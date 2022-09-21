Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,464. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.