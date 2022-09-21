Retirement Planning Group Sells 206,235 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,235 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 320.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 614,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 468,551 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,204,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,904. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

