Retirement Planning Group Sells 91,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,791,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $371,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

