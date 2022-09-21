Retirement Planning Group Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.10. 57,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,927. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

