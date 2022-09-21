Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Xiaolin Wang Sells 735 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Xiaolin Wang sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $13,994.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of RVMD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 650,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,638. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

