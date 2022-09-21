Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Xiaolin Wang Sells 735 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Xiaolin Wang sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $13,994.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of RVMD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 650,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,638. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.