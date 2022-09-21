RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.20. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

