RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.