RioDeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $680,014.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $680,014.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010583 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064313 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

