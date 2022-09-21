Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
