Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

