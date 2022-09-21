Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 31,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,914,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,160,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,869,477.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 764,300 shares of company stock worth $6,617,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

