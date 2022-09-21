Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 31,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,914,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.76.
Insider Activity at Rocket Companies
In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,160,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,869,477.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 764,300 shares of company stock worth $6,617,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.