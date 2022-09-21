Rockland Trust Co. Buys 569 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 9,398.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 180,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 178,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 56,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart stock opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

