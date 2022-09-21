Rockland Trust Co. Buys 5,807 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

