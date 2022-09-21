Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $387.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

