Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.