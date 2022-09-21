Rockland Trust Co. Has $555,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.