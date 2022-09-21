Rockland Trust Co. Has $663,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

