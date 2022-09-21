Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

