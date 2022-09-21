Rockland Trust Co. Sells 108 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CI opened at $288.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

