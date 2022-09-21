Rockland Trust Co. Sells 111 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.