Rockland Trust Co. Sells 205 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of A stock opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $174.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

