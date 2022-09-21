Rockland Trust Co. Sells 617 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

