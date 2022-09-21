Rockland Trust Co. Sells 761 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

