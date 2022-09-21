Rockland Trust Co. Sells 845 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

