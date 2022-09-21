Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

