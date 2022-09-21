Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 19,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 215,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Royal Helium Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$73.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

