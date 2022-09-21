Ruff 24 Hour Volume Hits $222,577.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (RUFF) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Ruff has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $222,577.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ruff
Ruff launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ruff
