SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.11

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $2,848.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00285760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00128050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000492 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

