Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,567. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.49. 267,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.85 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.