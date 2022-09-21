Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $148.85 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.21.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,708,567. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $206,820,000 after acquiring an additional 389,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $185,880,000 after acquiring an additional 186,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

