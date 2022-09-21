San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
