Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $10.88 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

