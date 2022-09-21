Sanchez Wealth Management Group Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 12.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 3.54% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHML opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

