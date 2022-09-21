Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.669 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

SDVKY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

