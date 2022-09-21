Santori & Peters Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 1,477,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,374,576. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

