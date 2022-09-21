Santori & Peters Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,210,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 1,477,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,374,576. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.