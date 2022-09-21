Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 23,035 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.63. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,248. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

