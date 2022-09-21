Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 4,708 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $45,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $51.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,845.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,922.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2,041.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
