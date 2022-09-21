Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $109,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,047. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.