Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $109,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,047. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39.

