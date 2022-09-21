Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,160 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $124,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $240.54. 1,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $294.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.18 and its 200 day moving average is $253.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

