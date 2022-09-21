Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 1,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,070. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

