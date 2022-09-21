Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $164.67 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,739 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up approximately 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 2.42% of Middleby worth $164,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 200,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Middleby by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

