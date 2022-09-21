Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,194,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,454,000 after acquiring an additional 327,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.36. 2,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

