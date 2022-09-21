Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 1,068 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.07.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,610. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

