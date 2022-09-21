Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 43,795 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,795 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,125 shares of company stock worth $178,307,801. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
