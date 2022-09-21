Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

ITW stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.