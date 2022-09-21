Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

