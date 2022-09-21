Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 289,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

