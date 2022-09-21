Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 729 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. ERN LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 383,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.2% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TFC opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.