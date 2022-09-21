Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $17.59

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.26. Sasol shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1,621 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

